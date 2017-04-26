Petition Launched For Cabinet Members To Be Fired

FREE National Movement Chairman Sidney Collie has urged Bahamians to sign an online petition circulated by his party that calls on Prime Minister Perry Christie to fire Cabinet ministers Jerome Fitzgerald, Allyson Maynard-Gibson and Shane Gibson.

“The sad fact is that the prime minister appointed these persons to his Cabinet and they are sullying the good name of The Bahamas,” Mr Collie said in a statement.



“I ask Bahamians everywhere to join us in demanding accountability by going to firedem.com and signing the petition. Together we will send this inept and corrupt government out to pasture.”

The Progressive Liberal Party has been grappling with scandals involving the three Cabinet ministers in question.

On Monday, The Tribune revealed that Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard sent thousands of dollars per month to a Bank of America account belonging to Mr Gibson, minister of labour and national insurance, between August 2011 and January 2013.

Documents obtained by The Tribune show that the payments totalled $94,131.10.

After being contacted by The Tribune, Mr Gibson released a statement that claimed the money was used as a contribution to his 2012 election campaign and for community initiatives in the Golden Gates constituency such as scholarships to students.

This came days after Mr Fitzgerald, minister of education, admitted he solicited Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian for lucrative contracts for his family’s company. The admission came after The Tribune published emails from Mr Fitzgerald asking Mr Izmirlian for brokerage, trucking and limousine contracts at Baha Mar while he sat in Cabinet from as early as 2013.

Attorney General Mrs Maynard-Gibson has denied accusations of impropriety in connection with Baha Mar.

However in 2015, Mrs Maynard-Gibson revealed that her husband Maxwell Gibson owns the retail jewellery store chain that had been granted storefront leases in Baha Mar. At the time, she denied accusations that she has a conflict of interest due to her role as government negotiator for the stalled resort.

Her revelation came in a statement released four days after she initially said her two daughters, 28 and 30, had leases to operate stores in Baha Mar while a guest on the More 94 FM talk show Real Talk Live.

Mrs Maynard-Gibson and Mr Fitzgerald were part of the government’s negotiating team to get Baha Mar remobilised.

The FNM’s petition, available at www.firedem.org, had more than two hundred signatures up to press time.