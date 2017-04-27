Bncp Fields 15 Candidates

THE Bahamas National Coalition Party (BNCP) has 15 candidates vying for seats in the House of Assembly in the upcoming general election.



The BNCP was formally the Bahamas National Citizen Coalition (BNCC), an activist group established in 2013. In 2015, the BNCC transitioned to a political party and later changed its name.

Candidates include BNCP Leader Wesley Campbell, who is running in Englerston and Chairman Andrew Stewart, who is vying for Free Town.

The other candidates are: Orien Knowles, Carmichael; Denise Wilmore, Marathon; Leroy Butler, Mount Mariah; Lorraine Arthur, Centreville; Angela Cox, Fox Hill; Rodney Curry, Garden Hills; Don Lockhart, Pinewood; Kendal Lewis, Yamacraw; Ann Marie Rolle, Seabreeze; Barrington Usher, North Andros and Berry Islands; Fredrick Role, Tall Pines; Paul Rolle, Nassau Village and Randy Rolle, Fort Charlotte.