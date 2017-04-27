Music Star Lou Adams Dies, Aged 94

LOU ADAMS, a legendary figure whose contributions to Bahamian music and cultural development are indelible, has died aged 94.

In a statement expressing condolences to the family of Mr Adams last night, Bradley Roberts, the Progressive Liberal Party chairman, said: “Influenced by big band trumpeter Bill Moore in the early days, Lou enjoyed this genre of music at local night spots such as The Royal Victoria, Fort Montague and The British Colonial hotels at their special functions. Additionally, these bands greatly influenced many local musicians such as Freddie Munnings Sr, exposing them to the sound of big band, jazz, Broadway and other popular music from the United States and the United Kingdom.”

Mr Adams was known as a gentleman of class and distinction, a talented artist who rose to great acclaim during his heyday. The Lou Adams Orchestra created inroads in the music industry, leading the way for other Bahamians to be able to perform in the best hotels in the Bahamas - a feat which was once impossible. The Lou Adams Orchestra was the first black Bahamian group of performers to play at hotels like the British Colonial and Victoria Hotel.

Born on Fowler Street in 1922, Mr Adams studied at the then Victoria School and the Eastern Senior on Shirley Street, which was headed by Mr Mansfield, an Englishman, and later prominent educator the late C I Gibson.

He played with the Chocolate Dandies as a youth and after they disbanded, he went on to work with among other groups, Cleveland Peterson & the Melody Makers, a group in which Levi Gibson played the violin. The Lou Adams Band was a staple at Lyford Cay for many years.

In 2004, he gave an interview in which he fondly reflected on his first encounter with Mr Moore, who would later offer Lou music lessons. As the trumpet was Mr Moore’s principal instrument, he impressed upon Mr Adams to take it up.

“He would take the trumpet and make so many different sounds. Bill made the trumpet cackle like a hen, he made it laugh, and showed great music ability,” Mr Adams recalled.

As an adult, he was described as a suave, well-spoken and sharp-witted gentleman of great talent and tremendous recall, and for much of his life he was, without doubt, one of the elder statesmen in the music industry in the Bahamas.

“With his death comes the end of an era in Bahamian music and cultural development,” Mr Roberts said. “He will be sorely missed as his body of work lives on in the hearts and minds of many devoted fans for generations to come.”