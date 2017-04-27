What We Tolerate

EDITOR, The Tribune.

EVERY five years political parties do two things: embrace new faces to create the illusion that they are fresh, dynamic and relevant and publish a manifesto. In the first instance, the heart and mind of the organisation does not change, new political aspirants are simply an accessory worn by the old guard.

Political novices, waiting to be corrupted by the political system and its processes. It is the equivalent of expecting to be healthy after having kidney, liver and lung transplants in a body riddled with cancer. A sad state of affairs indeed.

Political party manifestos usually serve as the vision the organisation has for the country. Personally, I do not put too much stock in manifestos. Far more important to me is the character of the leaders of the organisations who publish that propaganda.

Political parties, to a large extent are self serving idea factories, so it should not be a surprise that all of the parties will have ideas that are palatable for public consumption. The problem is never with the idea, I have heard many good ones over the years, but the willingness of government to properly implement and follow through in a cost effective way is a separate matter. We need leaders who are principled men. When a man is guided by principles and not political expediency or greed one can have a greater level of confidence in what they say they will do.

There are many reasons that Perry Christie should have honorably demitted office, two failed referendums attest to that, but his desire to stay in power suggests that he is not a principled, or, at least in my opinion, an honorable man. Nor is Hubert Minnis. The lack of confidence the majority of FNM MP’s showed against him in the House of Assembly should have prompted his resignation as well, but he is still Captain of the ship.

Branville McCartney should have stayed with the FNM after being scolded by former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham, but he chose to leave and start his own party. By doing so he forfeited the lessons necessary to shape the character all true leaders need.

How can we have confidence in the utterances of a manifesto when the frontmen cannot be trusted.

Ultimately, the Bahamian people are responsible, we have set the bar so low in our personal and national lives that I can only guess that we are getting what we have chosen to tolerate.

JB

Nassau,

April 20, 2017.