Dr Nottage 'Resting Comfortably' After Health Concerns

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party Chairman Bradley Roberts confirmed on Friday that National Security Minister Dr Bernard Nottage was "resting comfortably" after his performance at Thursday's Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) campaign rally at R M Bailey Park raised concerns for his health.

Mr Roberts denied rumours that Dr Nottage had suffered a stroke, pointing out that the 71-year-old incumbent candidate for Bain and Grants Town was not admitted to hospital.

The PLP MP was examined by a doctor at his home on Thursday night for “dehydration”, according to Mr Roberts, shortly after slurring and stumbling over his words during his speech on the rally stage.

Dr Nottage had to be aided on stage by his wife throughout the second half of his presentation, mispronouncing words and having to correct his sentences constantly.

Visibly flustered as he spoke to the large crowd of supporters, Dr Nottage was attempting to praise members of the various law enforcement entities and plot the course ahead for the PLP and its fight against crime.

However, his dazed demeanour and incoherent speech led many in attendance to question his overall health at that time. Dr Nottage was forced to wrap up his speech as the DJ played loud music to drown out his words.

The performance has sparked rumours that the senior MP's behaviour evinced a much more serious health condition or signalled his need to retire from frontline politics.

When asked whether the party had given any consideration to an outcome that would see Dr Nottage unable to contest the seat, Mr Roberts told The Tribune on Friday that "nothing has occurred to consider that".