Holiday Inn Express To Create 45 Jobs

By NATARIO McKENZIE

Tribune Business Reporter

nmckenzie@tribunemedia.net

The Holiday Inn Express resort will create 45 "direct' jobs when it opens on West Bay Street this month, its owner and manager revealed yesterday.

Sameer Damji, managing director of the Eclipse Hotels Group, confirmed to Tribune Business that the West Bay Street resort - which lies across Nassau Street from the Marriott Courtyard - will have "58 rooms, 27 of which are suites".

"The hotel has a pool with a bar, and a beach hut for hotel guests located on the famous Junkanoo Beach," said Mr Damji, in an e-mailed response to Tribune Business.

The Holiday Inn Express and Suites Nassau will be owned and managed by the Eclipse Hotels Group. The brand is part of the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) family of brands,with properties in nearly 100 countries and territories.

The Holiday Inn Express and Suites Nassau is the eighth IHG franchised property with the Eclipse Hotels Group. Tribune Business was unable to confirm how much has been invested into revamping the resort.