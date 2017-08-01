0

Man Shot Dead On Armbrister Street

Police remove the body from the scene on Armbrister Street. Photo: Shawn Hanna/Tribune staff

Police remove the body from the scene on Armbrister Street. Photo: Shawn Hanna/Tribune staff

As of Tuesday, August 1, 2017

A shooting in Fox Hill on Tuesday morning ended with the country recording another homicide.

According to officer-in-charge of the Central Detective Unit Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash the scene played out on Armbrister Street as the deceased, along with another male, exited a blue 2007 Honda Accord just outside of an apartment complex on the western side of the street.

CSP Cash said the two men were then accosted by a group of men gathered on the block, with one of those men producing a firearm.

The deceased sustained multiple gunshots about the body and died at the scene.

For more on this story, see Wednesday’s Tribune.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment