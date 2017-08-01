Man Shot Dead On Armbrister Street

A shooting in Fox Hill on Tuesday morning ended with the country recording another homicide.

According to officer-in-charge of the Central Detective Unit Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash the scene played out on Armbrister Street as the deceased, along with another male, exited a blue 2007 Honda Accord just outside of an apartment complex on the western side of the street.

CSP Cash said the two men were then accosted by a group of men gathered on the block, with one of those men producing a firearm.

The deceased sustained multiple gunshots about the body and died at the scene.

