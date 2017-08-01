Munroe Keeps Secret ‘Corrupt’ Fnm Mps

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

ATTORNEY Wayne Munroe, QC, said yesterday he has completed his list of alleged “corrupt members” of the Free National Movement, but won’t send it to the police “just yet” because he doesn’t trust the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s Anti-Corruption Unit.

In an interview with The Tribune, Mr Munroe said he has a list of eight FNM members — six current and two former members of Parliament — who he believes fits the current government’s definition of being “corrupt.”

He said he is currently consulting with lawyers from the United States, the Caribbean and Europe to determine the most effective way to move forward.

Mr Munroe would not reveal the names of the persons in question but said one of the two former MPs has recently publicly spoken out against the FNM’s actions.

“We have the names but I will not be turning it over to the police because I do not trust they will do anything with the information,” Mr Munroe told The Tribune on Monday.

“I have no confidence that they will investigate, so we have to be different in what we usually do and get all the information ourselves and give them everything so they cannot turn us away. So that is what we are doing now, compiling all of the evidence so if they turn us away, we will be in the position to present it to other international bodies and say, ‘Here is the proof of governmental systems being abused.’ Presently we have eight names, six current and two former members. I am not saying that the current government’s threshold for corruption is correct but it is what they set. So if they say you have one strike and you are out, I may think it is supposed to be three strikes, but I will go by what they have set. So we are referring to European lawyers and lawyers in the US and the Caribbean to get their perspective on what we should do, so we will take as long as we have to, to do this properly.”

Mr Murnoe also criticised Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis for refusing to meet the leader of the Progressive Liberal Party over his concerns about anti-corruption probes, calling the decision “not very smart.”

“Whoever is advising him must have never been in litigation,” Mr Munroe said.

“Dr Minnis is giving us an easy case against him. The person telling him not to meet with the PLP is not very bright. How could you refuse a meeting and still be seen as reasonable? You meet with someone and you hear what they have to say, you don’t have to agree with them or even make a contribution to the conversation but the person could never say you didn’t meet with them. It works for us because it shows there is bias and it supports our argument.”

Last Tuesday, Dr Minnis said he would not meet with PLP Leader Philip “Brave” Davis and dismissed concerns about being the subject of payback following the PLP leader’s harsh July 18 letter to him.

Dr Minnis insisted that his “life is an open book” and criticised Mr Davis for breaching protocol after the critical letter was leaked to the press.

In mid-July, Mr Davis wrote a strongly worded letter to Dr Minnis regarding criminal probes of PLPs. He warned: “When you set out to dig a grave for your enemy, dig two.”

The letter was leaked to The Tribune and other media and also circulated on Facebook and messaging platform WhatsApp.

Dr Minnis suggested he rejected the letter because it was made public. He said Mr Davis could have called him, but as it stands, the Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador MP has not done so.