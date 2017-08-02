Updated: Ninth Murder In Two Weeks As Man Killed After Argument

By RICARDO WELLS

A SHOOTING following an argument between a group of men in Fox Hill on Tuesday morning ended with the country recording its ninth murder in two weeks.

According to officer-in-charge of the Central Detective Unit, Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash, the scene was played out on Armbrister Street as the deceased, and another man, got out of a blue 2007 Honda Accord just outside of an apartment complex on the western side of the street.

CSP Cash said the two men were then attacked by a group of men gathered on the block, with one of those men producing a firearm.

The deceased, who The Tribune was told is Rahajgio Wright, 21, was shot several times in his body. He died on the scene.

Shortly after officers cleared the area on Tuesday, the victim’s loved ones, some of them overcome by grief, were sobbing on the ground.

One of them, dressed in a blue top and black slacks, knelt near the spot where the deceased’s body had fallen, rubbed her palms in the dirt where his blood was still fresh, and cried out.

When she stood up, she embraced others around her, all of whom had looks of despair.

Many residents stood in disbelief Tuesday as the victim’s lifeless body was carried from the scene.

CSP Cash said police are currently following several “significant leads” related to the homicide, but were still appealing to members of the public to come forward with any information that could lead to the arrest of those involved.

Police have said they want to speak with a man named Deon “Hatchet” Demeritte for help in their investigations into the Armbrister Street shooting.

Armbrister Street was one of several streets toured by a team of officers about four weeks ago as the Royal Bahamas Police Force conducted a walk-a-bout in the community, gathering information and giving residents safety tips.

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean at the time said the walkabout was “the first of many” officers plan to conduct in the area known to police as a crime hotspot.

Also, Police Chief Superintendent Maxine Rolle, officer-in-charge of the Eastern Division, appointed to the post in June, also indicated that she would canvass the area “at least twice a month”.

Residents on the scene told The Tribune that police have “kept to their promises to come around,” however many said these efforts by police are not enough.

Anyone with information about this shooting or any other crime should contact police at 919, 502-9991 or the Crime Stoppers hotline anonymously at 328-TIPS.