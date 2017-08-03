Chamber Executive's Gambling 'Scourge' Fear For Out Islands

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

The Bahamas was yesterday urged to rapidly address the "scourge" of web shop gaming in the Family Islands, amid warnings that the resulting social and economic deterioration is now "very visible".

Roderick Simms, chair of the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation's (BCCEC) Family Island division, told Tribune Business that "no island is excluded" from the effects of gambling addiction.

He added that the economic and social impact "can be physically seen" in the Family Islands, as the web shop chains suck thousands of dollars out of already-struggling economies and households.

Disclosing that he had seen parents send children to web shops to buy 'numbers' for them, Mr Simms likened gambling to the third "scourge" to hit Family Island communities following drugs and alcohol.

Pointing out that families were unable to buy basic necessities due to gambling problems, he warned that the issue threatened to exacerbate Out Island depopulation, as economies dried up and persons left to seek work in New Providence.

Arguing that these issues were being neglected, Mr Simms told Tribune Business: "It has greatly impacted the economy in a negative way, because that money being transported out of these islands is no longer in circulation.

"If that money is taken out, you have a smaller economy. It has not been a healthy relationship, and the social issues that have arisen because of the addiction to gambling is negatively impacting the islands; every last, single one. None is exempt.

"I've travelled to all the islands, except Acklins and Crooked Island, and seen it first hand," Mr Simms added, "the negative effects of web shop gaming. We've had bouts with drugs, bouts with alcohol, and now it's gaming.

"We have to have some meaningful discussions about the impact it is having, and where it is going... It can be physically seen in the Family Islands. It's very visible. We cannot run away from it. Eventually that problem will come to Nassau. Addiction is a very serious thing. We cannot continue to ignore it; we cannot."

Mr Simms is not the first person to express fears about the impact from web shop gaming's proliferation on Family Island economies. Former Long Island Chamber of Commerce head, Mario Cartwright, has also described the industry as "a scourge" that is "drying up" the island's economy, forcing other businesses to close as residents prioritise gambling above everything else.

He told the island's Business Outlook conference last year: "Playing numbers transcends everything in their lives. Money for gambling is set aside first before consideration is given for groceries, clothing and other vital household needs; it's a pity.

"Every month, tens of thousands of dollars leave Long Island via human couriers who carry the money to the numbers house bosses in Nassau. This money never comes back. This gambling scourge has caused a severe decay in the moral fibre of the Long Island community... Legitimate businesses are suffering because the numbers houses are drying up Long Island's economy one spin at a time."

Mr Simms, too, said he had witnessed occasions where "parents are unable to provide for their children because of gambling, so other persons in the community have to step up with their money to fill the hole created in an already struggling economy".

This, he added, resulted in a negative "double impact" or economic 'whammy' - others having to replenish gambling addicts, and thereby reducing their own purchasing power, in addition to the monies taken out of these Family Island economies by the web shops

"Now you have three scourges co-existing," Mr Simms told Tribune Business, referring to drugs, alcohol and gaming. "Funds that once circulated island economies now leave the island. This negatively impacts Family Island economies, most of which are already struggling."

He added that the situation threatened to further exacerbate the Family Island 'brain drain', as less money in circulation meant fewer business and employment opportunities, all of which could drive more residents to see work in New Providence.

"When you are on the island, there's not too much activity other than to go fishing, drinking, and gambling is the next pastime," Mr Simms added. "We had the drug scourge, we had the alcohol scourge, and now we have the gaming scourge.

"If it goes unchecked, what's going to happen is we're going to continue to have a numbers [of people] drain, because there is less money in circulation, which is a sign the economy is not doing well.

"Persons will most likely come into Nassau looking for jobs, as it is difficult to operate and live on the Family Islands because they're already expensive," he continued.

"From a social aspect, you'll have an increase in welfare, and the state will have to look after people capable of sustaining themselves but are unable to do so because they've been caught up in gambling addiction."

Mr Simms said "all the major players" in the web shop industry, such as Island Luck and Asue Draw, had a presence across all the Family Islands - even in remote communities.

Other sources have suggested that web shops outnumber the churches in locations such as Long Island, and the withdrawal of commercial banks from the Out Islands is affording the web shop industry an opportunity to become even more deeply embedded in such communities.

Web shops are already effectively in the money transmission business through the ability to place money on a player's account, and several - such as Island Luck - have made no secret of their ambitions to become licensed electronic payments solutions providers - effectively filling the void left by the commercial banks.

Mr Simms also expressed concern that increased gambling addiction would, much like drug addiction, result in rising crime as persons stole to feed their habits.

He questioned whether the Government was enforcing provisions in the Gaming Act and accompanying regulations that require web shops to assign a small portion of their earnings to finance education and anti-addiction programmes.

"It's a very serious issue that the Commonwealth should look into; not in a cursory but in a meaningful way," Mr Simms added. "These issues plaguing the Family Islands will come to roost on New Providence if not addressed in the short-term.

"With a bit of vision can you see what is being created in the present for the future. We have to shift the view that, because we don't see them (the Family Islands) they don't exist or we will get to them at some point; this is not nation building. Rising tides lift all boats, and we have to do our best to positively impact the entire Commonwealth."