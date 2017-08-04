A Comic's View: Patience For Power

By INIGO 'NAUGHTY' ZENICAZELAYA

Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) chairperson Darnell Osborne has pleaded for “patience” from consumers while the new BPL Board, will work on a “loose timeline” of a “few months” to spark (no pun intended) long-needed improvements within the company.

Osborne also mentioned that the board is seeking to revolutionise and improve the sector in order to provide electricity at a reduced rate to consumers.

Since being formed July 1st, 2017, the new board has officially had meetings, with Osborne offering the following in regards to the outcome of those meetings.

“We have met a few times, we had introductory meetings with the minister and then with stakeholders in an effort to be proactive in addressing the challenges that have accumulated over the years.”

Translated into “Bahamanese” this is what I’m getting -

“Yinna take ya time, we don’t know how the war set.

“Dem other brothers before us, leave the vibe sour. Until we know what’s really gern on, we can’t flex.

“Once we could figure out what is what, and who is who, then could deal with the vibe. Right now t’ings mash up, so ain’ nutin’ happenin’

“Until then, sit small til we figure out how da ting ga go, and how we ga work the vibe moving forward.”

The more things change the more they stay the same, as the old adage goes, especially when it comes to BPL, and BEC before it.

Sadly Mrs Osborne, through no fault of her own, has a job to do after all, and while in the line of duty, seems to be reciting past political rhetoric regarding the nation’s power provider.

The same rhetoric spewed by past incarnations of the FNM and PLP, which left Bahamians paying way too much for electricity, and its less than desirable provision, at the end of the day.

Nothing has changed for years when it comes to the cost of electricity and its provision in this country. Why are we still using fuel is beyond me, but we are, so brace yourselves for the usual ‘“summer spike’” on your power bills this summer. (Rosary beads in hand as I type) Mrs Osborne had this to say in relation to billing, and the “summer spike”.

“The management team is responsible for the day-to-day operations. We as a board have met and we just ask that the public is patient as we revolutionise and improve the sector in order to keep the cost of electricity down for individuals and for businesses.”

“Based on each of our backgrounds, I think most of us are business owners and also just residential customers and we really understand and are working towards the government’s mandate of lowering the cost of energy in the country and also providing other alternative forms of energy for the country.”

Again, translated into “Bahamanese” this is what I’m getting -

“Ain’ I just ask yinna to be patient? We tryin’ to set the vibe right, so yinna could get cheap electricity and stop burnin’ candle, das what we into. Yinna better go see the manager dem ‘bout ya bill and put something on it.”

And they want us all to be patient?

Maybe if Mrs Osborne came out being proactive, rather than reactive, stating a clear plan forward, how the plan will be executed, existing problems corrected and the long term benefits of the changes, before asking Bahamians to be “patient”, I’m convinced Bahamians would have been patient moving forward, because they were given a clear concise explanation and a solution to the existing problems. However, vague projections based on “loose timelines” are a recipe for disaster for both government and consumers alike.

Now I’m not one to criticise, without offering a suggestion that may lead to positive change in the long run.

So may I offer two suggestions:

Commission John Bostwick to set up, implement operations and introduce the Floating Power Plant to Bahamian consumers. The original idea was put forward to the general public by John Bostwick, it’s his brainchild, he’s a young visionary Bahamian that will ensure the Floating Power Plant succeeds from start to finish, with Bahamians reaping the benefits. Sorry Victor Kozeny and Tennyson Wells. (What’s the obsession with wealthy old men, running with alleged “suspect” Russians these days, when did that become en vogue?) Solar Power, and all its long-term benefits, environmentally, economically and socially.

Until then, I guess I just have to be “patient” and continue to sweat.

POWER STRUGGLE

It was also interesting to note that in Thursday’s Tribune, Albany’s Managing Partner Christopher Anand revealed that Joe Lewis and his Tavistock Group, the principal developers of the $1.4 billion project, offered the former Progressive Liberal Party government $700m to “fix the issues” at the former Bahamas Electricity Corporation and the city landfill. Mr Anand also said, for “some reason” the offer was never accepted.

While hosting PM Dr. Minnis to a tour of the entire luxurious property, Anand also suggested to the present administration, to “work with them” to solve the problems plaguing the electricity company as well as the consistent burning at the New Providence Landfill.

PM Minnis offered this in response after completion of the tour, “We look for the best deal possible that is in the best interest of the Bahamian people.”

In my opinion, if it means it’s the best deal possible for all Bahamians, not just influential ‘paper Bahamian’s’ then it should be researched thoroughly, with a view to its feasibility and implementation.

Could this be the reason the BPL Board is asking Bahamian’s to be patient?

My real question with all of this, if the $700M Albany offer was so sweet, why didn’t the former PLP government accept it in a heartbeat? They were never known to look a gift horse in the mouth. What was so wrong with the offer that they didn’t accept?

In any case I’ve got my Jack Daniels and popcorn ready, this is better than reality TV!