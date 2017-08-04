Dpm: First Bob Rescue 'Protected Certain Borrowers'

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

Bank of the Bahamas' (BOB) losses were exacerbated by the former government protecting "certain borrowers", the Deputy Prime Minister yesterday describing the new $166 million 'bail out' as "the best shot" for recovery.

"We're freeing up the bank of its problem loans," he said of the latest $166 million 'rescue', which was announced at BOB's shareholders' meeting on Wednesday night.

"The prior government bail-out had basically tried to protect certain borrowers, and resulted in the bank having to carry certain provisions it didn't have to."

Those loan loss provisions will have contributed to the $120 million-plus losses BOB suffered over its past four financial years.

Mr Turnquest's comments are likely to infuriate the bank's long-suffering minority shareholders, who will likely interpret them as further evidence that 'toxic' loans to so-called politically exposed persons (PEPs) have been a key factor in destroying the value of their investment.

It may also trigger renewed political controversy over BOB and its fate, but the Central Bank of the Bahamas confirmed the validity of concerns over delinquent loans to politically-connected persons when it earlier this year urged the bank to be more aggressive in pursuing recovery against such defaulters (see article on Page 3B).

Many BOB observers had also long questioned whether the initial 'bail out' in October 2014 was adequate, given that just 13 'bad borrowers' - with collective loans worth a 'book value' of $45.2 million - were removed from the bank's balance sheet and transferred to the Bahamas Resolve vehicle. This enabled the write-back of previous loan loss provisions.

One former MP told Tribune Business at the time that the 13 appeared to have been "carefully selected" so as to include a balanced mix of political loyalties, with none linked to then-government ministers and MPs.

The October 2014 'bail out' only provided temporarily stability for BOB, as its capital ratios again quickly became non-compliant with Central Bank requirements, while its accumulated deficit again soared as losses continued to mount.

Mr Turnquest, meanwhile, said BOB's new Board - and its recovery plan - "gives us the absolute best opportunity" to restore the BISX-listed institution to sustained profitability.

He added that the new $166 million 'bail out', which is effectively a repeat of the 2014 Bahamas Resolve transaction, albeit at a much higher value was the least bad option when it came to addressing BOB's woes.

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasised that protecting depositors and staff jobs, in addition to preventing any systemic impact to the wider economy and banking system from a BOB, was uppermost in the Government's thinking.

He said that once restored to profitability, the Government would rapidly seek to sell its 79 per cent majority equity stake or reduce it to a minority ownership percentage.

"We're convinced the plan the bank has outlined will give us the absolute best opportunity to be successful," Mr Turnquest told Tribune Business. "From what I know, I believe it will be successful.

"We have the best shot. This is the best opportunity, the best shot that's been presented to us to return shareholder value, protect jobs and the depositors."

Mr Turnquest said the Government was "already in the process of securing" the bail-out financing, which will initially involve the injection of government bonds into BOB's balance sheet.

Some $107 million of these will be redeemed over the course of the 2017-2018 fiscal year as the Government replaces them with equity capital.

The Deputy Prime Minister said BOB's drain on the Bahamian taxpayer was "not necessarily directly tied" to the Government's recently-announced 10 per cent recurrent spending cut, as it seeks some $200 million-plus in Budgetary savings.

"We are committed to the bank to ensure it has an opportunity to return to profitability," Mr Turnquest said. "This is just part of the plan.

"Clearly, we don't have very many options, but we believe in the bank and, through the plan put forward, we can return it to profitability and return shareholder value.

"We recognise the value of BOB to the Bahamian community. It is the sole bank in some communities, and we recognise the value of the jobs and the effect, as you stated, a failure can have on the overall jurisdiction."

Mr Turnquest confirmed that the Minnis administration had given "a commitment" to the new BOB Board that it will not interfere with itself, or management, in any way.

"Our first job is to return to profitability and shareholder value," he reiterated. "But our position is we want to be out of this bank, or reduce government's ownership back down to a minority interest, as soon as possible. We recognise that we need to give the professionals an opportunity to do what they need to do."