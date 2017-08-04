Walk For The Cure Campaign Sets Sights On $100,000 Target

CIBC FirstCaribbean launched its 6th annual "Walk for the Cure" campaign this week with a press conference at their Shirley Street headquarters.

The popular fundraising event held during cancer awareness month each year is set for Sunday, October 1, at Goodman's Bay Corporate Centre.

With activities scheduled from August to October, this year's events commence with a soca "Battle of the DJs" party on Saturday, August 12, at the British Colonial Hilton Hotel. Soca fans, dance enthusiasts and campaign supporters can enjoy fierce, rhythmic beats and fun music from 7pm until 10pm. Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased at any CIBC FirstCaribbean branch in Nassau.

The official walk is set for October 1 in New Providence and September 30 in Grand Bahama, Eleuthera and Abaco. The public is invited to buy tickets, priced at $20 for adults and $15 for children, ages 12 and under.

Additionally, donations can be made to any CIBC FirstCaribbean branch.

Bank managing director Trevor Torzsas expressed enthusiasm for the anticipated turnout.

"We look forward to growing the event here in The Bahamas. We had over 700 people last year. It's a lot of fun. It's a Sunday morning and everyone gets together…there's food, there's a prayer service, there's music, and it's really a great event. And it's not just for the adults - it's for the kids, too. So it's really becoming a true family event in the Caribbean, and here in The Bahamas," he said.

The 2016 "'Walk for the Cure" campaign attracted 42 corporate sponsors, more than 700 walkers over four islands, and raised $73,000. This year, the bank has a target of over $100,000 and hopes to attract even more support. Mr Torzsas is positive about the outlook for their goal.

"We haven't even [officially] started our fundraising and we've raised over $10,000, so the sky's the limit and together we can really make a difference."

Proceeds go to the Sister, Sister Breast Cancer Support Group and the Cancer Society of The Bahamas. Diane Bingham, a representative from the Cancer Society, appealed to the public for support.

"The cost involved in [caring for patients] is fully supported through donations from institutions such as [CIBC FirstCaribbean] and personal donations from the general public. This is why we continue to say thank you so much to CIBC for supporting the efforts of the Cancer Society, and to individuals that continue to donate to the efforts of the Society.

Those interested in becoming a part of any of these events can also visit their nearest FirstCaribbean branch.

Each year, the "Walk for the Cure" October event is held to coincide with the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation's CIBC "Run for the Cure," sponsored by the bank's parent company, CIBC.

CIBC has been supporting this event for more than 20 years, donating millions to breast cancer research in Canada and now cancer awareness and patient support in The Bahamas.