Teray Smith Finishes Fifth, Doesn't Advance In 200m

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

LONDON, England: Competing against one of the world's best wasn't enough to push an exhausted Teray Smith to a better ending in his individual event at the IAAF World Championships.

Competing on Monday night at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Stadium in the first round of the men's 200 metres, the Auburn University senior clocked 20.77 seconds for fifth place in the first of seven heats that was won by Jamaican Yohan Blake in 20.39 seconds.

He finished 33rd overall out of a field of 45 competitors, who finished the event. Three were disqualified and two others did not start.

"It was pretty good. I'm just happy the season is over," said Smith after his performance, which was short of his personal best of 20.25 that he ran on May 27 in Lexington, Kentucky to qualify for the Worlds. "I can now take a little break."

Running out of lane two in his second World Championships appearance, the 22-year-old Grand Bahamian said he tried to go out hard, but he may have exerted too much energy coming of the curve and didn't have anything left to reel in his rivals on the home stretch.

"I tried," he said.

With Blake, the 2011 100m champion in Daegu, back in action after he missed out on a medal in the historic century final on Saturday, Smith said he knew that he had to give it his best shot, but he didn't have it after a long collegiate season.

"That's reality. I look up to him, so it was a honour to run against him, or to say that I'm on the same level to run against him," said Smith of the apparent heir to the Jamaican sprint throne now that icon Usain Bolt is retiring.

Smith, who has also run a number of 4 x 200 and 4 x 400m relays for Auburn this year, said he's looking forward to completing his duties here as a member of whichever team he is selected to compete for by the coaching staff.

"I'll get ready for the relays, then the season will be over," he stressed. "Everything is looking pretty good."

As for which one he prefers, Smith said he's willing to be a part of both, but he's listed for the 4 x 100m.