Updated: Heartbreak For Shaunae As She Pulls Up In 400m Final

LONDON, England: At the worst time possible, Shaunae Miller-Uibo wobbled, relinquished a huge lead and, in the process, watched as all three medals slipped away from her in the closing stages of the women's 400 metre final.

The 16th IAAF World Championships was billed as the third epic showdown between Miller-Uibo and American Allyson Felix in three straight years when the drama unfolded inside the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Stadium.

In their first meeting, Felix she pulled away from the field to take their first global senior match-up. That led to the Olympic Games last year in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil when Miller turned the tables and dived across the finish line for her first gold medal.

This time, Miller-Uibo got out in front in lane seven. In fact, the Bahamian was in full control throughout the race. That was until she came within the last 50 metres of the race. Then the unthinkable took place.

Her 6-feet, 2-inch frame started to wobble and she was grimacing – unable to accelerate as the field closed in.

American Phyllis Francis, running behind her in lane six, took the tape in a personal best of 49.92. Sava Ed Naser produced a Bahrain national record of 50.06 to claim the silver and Felix clinched the bronze with 50.08.

Miller-Uibo, who appeared to be on a 48-second pace, eventually completed the race in 50.49.

Unavailable to speak to the media after the race, her mother and team manager Maybeline Miller said her daughter is fine.

"She still doesn't know what happened," she said. "She was clear on the way coming home and she just tripped. She don't understand it. She doesn't know what it is. In talking to her, she is still in high spirits and she said she's going to win the 200m. She didn't get the gold in the 400, but she's going to get it in the 200m."

She was attempting to become the first woman ever at the championships to win the 200/400m double. Now she has to turn her attention on the semifinal of the 200m where she will compete with fellow team-mates Tynia Gaither and Anthonique Strachan, starting at 4:05pm on Thursday.

Also on Wednesday, Bianca 'BB' Stuart failed to advance out of the qualifying round of the women's long jump.

Stuart, one of three Bahamians afforded an invitation to compete in the championships after missing the qualifying standards, had a best leap of 5.91 metres or 19-feet, 4 3/4-inches for 13th in Group B and 29th overall.

"I don't know what happened,” Stuart said afterward.