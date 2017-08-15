Airport Looks Solar To Cut Energy Costs

By NATARIO McKENZIE

Tribune Business Reporter

nmckenzie@tribunemedia.net

Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD) yesterday issued a request for information (RFI) on proposals for a solar energy plant at the Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) which it hopes will reduce operating costs.

its top executive telling this newspaper the company's energy bill currently represents 25 per cent of its total operating expenses.

"Our energy bill represents approximately 25 per cent of total operating expenses. If we can reduce that to even 20 per cent, it would make a huge difference to our operation," Vernice Walkine, NAD's president and chief executive told Tribune Business..

Ms Walkine first alluded to the RFI earlier this month at a Rotary Club of Nassau Sunrise presentation, noting the LPIA has an annual energy bill of $6.5 million.

NAD is seeking companies with the ability to design, build and operate a solar energy plant with battery storage at the LPIA. Interested parties must contact NAD's capital projects manager Sean Moultrie between by August 18, responses to the RFI to be submitted no later than September 8.

Back in April, Bahamas Power & Light (BPL) announced the start of renewable energy grid tie-ins for residential customers, with per island limits imposed on the total amount that can be supplied. It has yet to move on something similar for commercial customers.