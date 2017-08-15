Florence Carries On After Stall Blaze

THE owner of Flo’s Fruit Stand on West Bay Street is trying to put the pieces of her business back together after a fire on Saturday destroyed her produce stall and stored items.

Despite the tragedy, Florence Miller, who has operated the popular fruit and vegetable stand near Arawak Cay for about 35 years, has returned to the site to sell her wares using two large umbrellas to shield her goods.

Ms Miller said the fire began after 9pm Saturday, a little over an hour after she left the area. She said police told her the incident may have been the result of arson which started from a nearby area and spread to her stall.

“I don’t really know what happened because I wasn’t here,” she told The Tribune.

“I had just left about eight o’clock and it was 9.30pm someone called me and said come now ‘cause my place on fire.”

The blaze also damaged a van where Ms Miller stored vegetables, fruits, herbs and other items.

Ms Miller told The Tribune she could not put a dollar value on the items lost.