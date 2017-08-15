Teen Held After Marijuana Find

A TEENAGER from Grand Bahama was arrested on Monday for drug possession.

The 18-year-old youth of Gold Rock Creek was arrested after he was found with a quantity of marijuana shortly after 8am.

Police were on routine patrol at the McClean’s Town government dock, where the suspect was observed acting suspiciously.

He was searched and found in possession of 4.5 lbs of suspected marijuana with an estimated street value of $4,500, police said. The investigation continues.