Invite Lost In The Post?

EDITOR, The Tribune.

THIS WEEK was the anniversary, of The Bahamas exchanging diplomatic relations and recognition, with the People’s Republic of China (during the Ingraham Government). I believe it might be the 23rd or 24th year.

Watching our TV News, I was shocked to see how few people, and I mean the banquet room at The Hilton was empty, attended the event which I am told usually is very well attended.

Was this an embarrassment, caused by the non-existent Postal Service?

If no one has noticed, you mail something today, the person it was sent to might receive it in 3-4 weeks, or even longer, have been witnessed and the Ministry responsible seems totally oblivious to the issue. It was bad under the PLP, and has not improved under this new group.

Clearly if you have a function, do not try to send the invitations by Bahamas Mail, as it will arrive anytime up to three months after the event!

J. A. ALBURY,

Nassau,

August 13, 2017