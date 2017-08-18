Forensic Audit For Gaming Board Payouts

By AVA TURNQUEST
Tribune Chief Reporter
GAMING Board Secretary Verdant Scott was this week directed to take a vacation as the regulatory body prepares to issue a request for proposals for a forensic audit, The Tribune has learned.
A senior executive, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, confirmed that Mr Scott received the directive on Monday.
Deputy Secretary Bridgette Outten was designated as acting secretary, the executive confirmed.
“[Mr Scott] had a lot of vacation time, so it was decided that he use those days while the audit is carried out,” the executive said.
The pending audit will also investigate the board’s decision to award bonuses and increase salaries. One reported bonus was awarded as a result of the completion of Baha Mar’s casino license.
Gaming Board Chairman Kenyatta Gibson declined comment when contacted yesterday.
He told The Tribune last month that an audit of the board’s finances and a status review of the gaming house industry were first on the new panel’s agenda.
Mr Gibson, at the time, said these things would need to be done before any potential recommendations from the board are given to the government of The Bahamas.
It was also revealed this week that at least five employees of the Office of the Attorney General have been let go, according to an internal email released Wednesday and seen by the media.
They included two people engaged in case management, a consultant in the Attorney General’s Office and two consultants in the Registrar General’s Department.
Asked about the matter earlier this week, Attorney General Carl Bethel said: “We conducted a needs assessment and also looked at duplication of staff doing the same things.”
The Minnis administration has pledged a conservative approach to the size of the public sector, proposing a freeze on hiring while looking for ways to reduce the size as a way of cutting back on expenditure.
On Monday, 15 people were let go from the Bahamas Agriculture & Industrial Corporation (BAIC). They had been hired days ahead of the general election in May. Their firing followed similar exercises in the Ministry of Tourism recently.
Comments
TalRussell 1 hour, 43 minutes ago
Comrades! { “[Mr Scott] had a lot of vacation time, so it was decided that he use those days while the audit is carried out." } Why the difficulty red shirts cannot practice some that 'transparency' that was their 'key 2017 campaign pledge to the Voters? '
birdiestrachan 1 hour, 23 minutes ago
The FNM party told so many tales. They were against VAT, against Baha Mar. Against the Chinese. Against Web Shop gambling. now doc is singing a different tune it is called "Its all right now" it is to bad that so many who can not think for themselves believed him Now he is looking under rocks to see who they can put in jail. or out on the streets of unemployment. but It is the peoples time so they should enjoy. By the way the cost of yogurt has not gone down. I suppose the reduced rates was a gift for the rich.
realfreethinker 1 hour, 8 minutes ago
They gern ta jail
observer2 1 hour, 5 minutes ago
A non government poll (with similarities to a referendum) should take place sponsored by civil society with 3 questions put to Bahamian's who are registered to vote.
(1) Should the peoples "No" vote to the public pole made under the PLP's pretense of a referendum be honored as it relates to gambling in the Bahamas.
(2) Should parliament move legislation to out law web-shops.
(3) Should the government of the Bahamas create a national lottery run by the government of the Bahamas that will benefit education.
If the majority answer "Yes" then the FNM should move, and if such legislation is passed,] in parliament, then move a true referendum should be immediately held to get rid of web-shops and implement a national lottery.
Judging from the FNM's push to jail thieves it appears that the police can actually investigate and charge criminals with illegal acts. I never thought this would happen under any administration.
The biggest theft at hand today is the poisoning of those least in our society who are able to help themselves being robbed by the over 400 web-shops scattered through our poorest neighborhoods in every inhabited island.
