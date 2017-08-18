Police Hunting Men After Armed Robberies

POLICE are seeking the public’s help in solving two separate armed robberies that occurred on Wednesday.

In the first incident, shortly after 1.30pm, two men armed with handguns robbed a business located on West Bay Street of cash before fleeing on foot.

Then shortly after 3.30pm, a gunman robbed a business located on Deans Lane of cash before fleeing on foot. Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 328-TIPS.