Cruise Line To Double Trips To Freeport

By NATARIO McKENZIE

Tribune Business Reporter

nmckenzie@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama has been given a desperately needed boost to its flagging tourism industry with the news a US cruise company is to double sailings to Freeport.

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has announced it is adding a second vessel cruising to Grand Bahama from the Port of Palm Beach.

The company is acquiring the Costa Cruises ship neoClassica which will leave Costa’s fleet in March.

The move will result in daily cruises to Grand Bahama starting in April 2018. The line currently sails to Grand Bahama on alternate days.

Currently Bahamas Paradise operates the 1,500-passenger MV Grand Celebration which spends all day docked in Freeport then returns overnight to the Port of Palm Beach. The ship sailed for Carnival Cruise Line as the Celebration from 1986 to 2008.

With two ships offering two-day cruises at 60% occupancy the company expects it will attract 765,000 passengers.