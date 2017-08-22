Two Held After Woman ‘Thrown In Car Trunk’

TWO men were arrested shortly after they allegedly abducted a woman and threw her in the trunk of a car.

According to police, officers are investigating the incident surrounding an alleged abduction which was captured on cell phone video and widely shared on social media.

Shortly after 7pm on Sunday, police received a report of an alleged abduction of a woman by two men in a Honda Accord on Taylor Street. Mobile Division officers on routine patrol were immediately dispatched to the area, where they intercepted the vehicle at the corner of East and Taylor Streets. The two male occupants were approached and taken into custody.

During a search of the vehicle, police said they found a woman “hidden in the trunk in good health.”

Investigations are continuing.