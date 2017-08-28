Marijuana Mountain

JUST over $3m worth of marijuana was seized by the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s Marine Support Unit in waters off Exuma in a joint operation with the RBPF’s Drug Enforcement Unit, and the United States’ Drug Enforcement Administration.

At about 7am on Saturday, the three teams went to waters off Williams Town, Exuma, and intercepted a go-fast vessel. A total of 65 bales of suspected marijuana, weighing 3,201 pounds and with a street value of $3.2m, was discovered.

Two suspects are in custody.

Photo: RBPF