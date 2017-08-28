Video: Police Investigate Armed Robbery At Rubis Gas Station

LINK TO VIDEO FOR MOBILE USERS - HERE

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding an apparent armed robbery at the Rubis gas station on West Bay Street on Sunday, one of three armed robberies reported in western New Providence over a 24-hour period.

Security footage of the robbery has since gone viral across social media.

In an interview with The Tribune yesterday, Assistant Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said police are “following up based on the footage.”

In the 38-second clip being circulated, a man wearing a bright red jacket, black pants, a straw hat and sunglasses, is seen walking into the service station and heading toward the rear of the establishment.

A short time later, an employee is seen approaching the cashier’s counter, where he communicates with the cashier just before handing over what appears to be cash.

Also in that moment, an armed assailant, sporting a black jacket, black trousers, a ski-cap and sunglasses walks into the establishment and instructs both the cashier and the employee to get down.

Meanwhile, the man in the red jacket is seen walking back to the front of the service station and appears to take on a look-out role.

The armed assailant is seen instructing the two employees to hand over all valuables, the money in the cash register and a few other items from the cashier's counter.

Once done, both assailants are seen leaving the service station.

It is unclear how much the thieves made off with or how they left the scene.

Police also reported that Starbucks on West Bay Street was targeted by an armed man shortly before 6am Monday.

The suspect robbed employees of cash before fleeing on foot, police said.

Earlier Monday, a woman was parked in the area of Go Slow Bend on West Bay Street around 2am when four men inside a Honda pulled up.

Two of the men got out of the car, one armed with a handgun, and stole the woman’s car and cell phone, police said.

Anyone with information on these incidents or any crime is asked to call police at 919 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.