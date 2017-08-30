Bishop’S Family Held Up At Gunpoint

RELATIVES and an employee of Anglican Bishop Laish Boyd were held up at gunpoint by three masked men who robbed them in the driveway of their San Souci home on Tuesday morning.

According to a statement issued by the Anglican Diocese of the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands, the incident took place at about 7.30am.

Bishop Boyd’s three sons, their cousin and the bishop’s personal assistant were all held at gunpoint, the statement said.

“The incident took place in the driveway of the bishop’s residence in San Souci. The bandits took the bishop’s car along with personal effects from the five individuals,” according to the Diocesan statement.

The Anglican Diocese said Bishop Boyd was not at home at the time of the robbery.

However, he was expected to return yesterday from Antigua.

“Please pray for the bishop and all others involved in this most unfortunate incident. Let us pray also for the perpetrators of such crimes,” the diocese added.

Police said the masked men robbed the victims of cash, cellphones, laptops, jewelry and a Toyota Camry. The car was later found by police abandoned on Jerome Avenue.

Police are also investigating two other armed robberies which happened yesterday.

Shortly before 11am, a woman was at a business on Tonique Williams Darling Highway when a man with a handgun entered and stole her handbag containing cash and a cellphone. The thief escaped in a Honda vehicle, police said.

Then shortly before 2pm, another woman was robbed at a business on Bernard Road. A gunman entered the business and robbed her of cash before fleeing on foot.