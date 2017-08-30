Video: Man Accused Of Baby Killing Arrives In Court

ALLEGED baby killer Anthon Anthony Davis, 19, arrived at Magistrate’s Court moments ago to face charges in connection with the shooting death of an eight-month-old boy that occurred early Monday morning.

During the incident, which occurred around 3am at Rupert Dean Lane, the baby’s parents were also shot and were taken to hospital.

Stevens, aka “Bigger,” turned himself into police on Monday afternoon after officers said he was wanted for questioning in connection with the triple shooting.

More on this developing story later.