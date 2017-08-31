Bahamas Must ‘Plant Seeds’ Beyond Baha Mar Growth Impact

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

The Central Bank’s governor yesterday said the Bahamas needs to “plant seeds” for economic growth beyond Baha Mar to ensure it satisfies the credit rating agencies.

While expressing optimism that the Bahamas’ “can deliver” on its fiscal and economic reform package, John Rolle suggested the GDP growth benefits from Baha Mar’s opening have already been accounted for in Moody’s analysis.

As a result, he said this nation needed to focus on medium-term growth opportunities beyond the $4.2 billion project’s full opening - something the rating agency will likely be looking for when it revisits the Bahamas in 12-18 months’ time.

Mr Rolle said it was also essential that the Minnis administration “chaperone” Grand Bahama’s recovery, chiefly the Grand Lucayan resort’s re-opening, to a successful conclusion given the island’s importance to the overall economy.

Explaining that Baha Mar was “likely factored in” to rating agency analyses of the Bahamas’ growth prospects, he told Tribune Business: “Some of our challenges on the growth side will be on the medium term in terms of turning things around.

“We have pressures around how quickly we can bring Grand Bahama back, and the Government will have to chaperone that to process to a successful outcome. Beyond that, they will look to see what seeds we are planting to bear fruit in a few years time.”

Mr Rolle said some of these ‘seeds’ had already been much discussed, including the Government’s promised Fiscal Responsibility legislation and reform of the public sector’s financial management systems.

A former financial secretary, he added that there was likely to “be a lot of tension” involved in modernising the Government’s financial systems and processes even though this was essential for good governance.

“There is definitely going to be a lot of focus on the reforms,” Mr Rolle said. “I’m confident that we can deliver, but these things will always revolve around significant variables.

“Some of the issues you’re dealing with in the economy will be costly; doing certain things no matter when. Sometimes it’s better to just do it.”

Moody’s, in electing not to further downgrade the Bahamas to ‘junk’ status, effectively gave this nation a 12-18 month ‘breathing space’ to start delivering improved GDP growth prospects and executing on the Minnis administration’s fiscal consolidation plan.

Mr Rolle said the rating agency will likely concentrate on Baha Mar’s performance, and that of the wider hotel/tourism industry, when it next visits the Bahamas to assess whether the $4.2 billion project is likely to deliver increased visitor numbers as opposed to ‘cannibalising’ the market with Atlantis and existing properties.

“They will look, from the Government side, at how well they are doing on the fiscal matters they have signalled,” the Central Bank governor added. “I think that if the Government can deliver on its fiscal targets that will put them in a favourable situation with them [Moody’s].”

The Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation (BCCEC), in its response to Moody’s, warned that potential investors are being “slowly demoralised” by the bureaucracy and uncertainty associated with the approvals process.

Moody’s said the Bahamian economy has contracted by an average -0.3 per cent per year between 2013 and 2017, prompting the Chamber to renew calls for the Minnis administration to make improving the ‘ease of doing business’ a “major priority”.

“In order for the economy to move in a positive direction, and to avoid any further downgrades, there must be deliberate and strategic investments made in the country,” it said. “There are a number of proposals before the Government waiting for approvals, but the decision process is too slow.

“Many of these proposals present an opportunity for the Government to remove itself from the administration and operations of various publicly-owned entities. These proposals, once approved, would provide significant financial benefits to the Government to include balance of payment improvements, and to the Bahamian and foreign investors by way of capital markets participation.

“The bureaucracy in conducting business is too involved, and the process is slowly demoralising potential investors in the country,” the Chamber added. “The ‘ease of doing business’ should be a major priority of this administration, as it will likely be a catalyst to increase investor confidence in helping grow the economy.”

The Chamber listed several ‘low hanging fruit’ measures that the Government could quickly implement, such as electronic interfaces that would allow all its departments to communicate with each other and the private sector - a development that would end businesses having to submit documents to multiple agencies.

It also pointed to Immigration reform, public-private parrtnerships (PPPs) and increased investment in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as measures that would get the Bahamian economy moving.

Chester Cooper, the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) finance spokesman, also urged the Government to focus on “the nuts and bolts of growing this economy” as the best defense to a Moody’s downgrade.

“While it is a sigh of relief that the Bahamas has been able to ward off a downgrade to its sovereign credit rating, it is now more important than ever to remain vigilant regarding the economy,” he said in a statement issued last night.

“The negative outlook placed on the economy is not to be taken lightly, and carries important implications about the intense level of scrutiny with which the credit rating agencies are watching local developments.”

Mr Cooper reiterated: “The only way to put the country in a sustainable fiscal position is to grow the economy. Slashing expenditure alone just won’t cut it. In fact, without the right levers to spur growth it may have the unintended consequence of dampening Government revenues.

“To this end, the Government must articulate a plan for inspiring confidence in the economy, detailing areas of job creation; getting foreign direct investment out of the pipeline and pouring from the tap; and streamlining business processes so domestic entrepreneurship can thrive inclusive of launching its much-heralded incentives for driving small business development and growth.

“It has been more than 100 days since the new administration took office; it is time to get down to the nuts and bolts of growing this economy.”