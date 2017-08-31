Video: Van's Rear Window Smashed By Lumber From Passing Car

VIDEO LINK FOR MOBILE USERS - HERE

A van driver received an unpleasant surprise after his rear window was smashed by lumber sticking out of a passing car.

In this video circulating on social media, a car can be seen traveling in the capital with its hatchback open and a piece of wood sticking out from the back through the passenger’s window.

The inevitable happened when it passes a van stopped in traffic - taking out the back window.

The drivers of both vehicles can then be seen surveying the scene - thankfully it doesn’t look like anyone was hurt.