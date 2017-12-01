'Lower Business Licence Fees To Help Boost Freeport Economy'

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

FAMILIES for Justice Founder Rev Glenroy Bethel is calling for the lowering of business licence fees in the Freeport area.

Rev Bethel appealed to the Grand Bahama Port Authority to reduce its licence fees in light of job losses and the economic difficulties experienced by many small businesses on the island.

“We are making an urgent request to the Grand Bahama Port Authority president and its executives, particularly the business licence department,” he said.

Rev Bethel, speaking alongside two mothers who recently became unemployed, said the island is experiencing significant job losses.

“Freeport has felt a shift in the economy and that is why we saw the need to reach out to the Grand Bahama Port Authority to reduce the business licence fees and any taxes that place a heavy burden on the economy of the Freeport during this time,” he said.

The Freeport economy is in a downturn and hundreds of hotel workers are unemployed due to the closure of the Grand Lucayan Resort in Lucaya.

Rev Bethel is inviting new and existing businesses to send letters or emails to the Business Licence Department at the Grand Bahama Port Authority in support for the reduction of licence fees in Freeport.

There are over 3,500 business licencees in Freeport.

He believes a reduction in fees would help businesses better survive the tough economic period.

“It is our belief that this would be a vital life line for all businesses, families, and investors in Freeport,” said the civic leader.



“We believe that if every business owner can see the effort being made in reduction of fees, then there is a strong possibility that job losses would be greatly reduced.”

Rev Bethel said a reduction in fees would not only benefit businesses in Freeport, but the entire Grand Bahama community.

