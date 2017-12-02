Two Dead After Shooting Incident, Police Chase

Two men have died after a shooting incident and car chase with police early on Saturday morning.

According to reports, shortly after 1am, police officers in the area of a bar on Tonique Williams Darling Highway saw two men standing near a silver vehicle in an altercation with other persons.

One of the two men pointed a firearm at the others and fired a shot.

Officers engaged the men, who got into the vehicle and sped off.

Officers pursued the vehicle which then crashed – ejecting the two men. Both of them had been shot. One of them died at the scene, while the other was taken to hospital and died later. A shotgun was recovered from the vehicle.

Her Majesty’s Coroner visited the scene and is investigating the incident.