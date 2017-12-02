Two Dead After Shooting Incident, Police Chase

Two men have died after a shooting incident and car chase with police early on Saturday morning.
According to reports, shortly after 1am, police officers in the area of a bar on Tonique Williams Darling Highway saw two men standing near a silver vehicle in an altercation with other persons.
One of the two men pointed a firearm at the others and fired a shot.
Officers engaged the men, who got into the vehicle and sped off.
Officers pursued the vehicle which then crashed – ejecting the two men. Both of them had been shot. One of them died at the scene, while the other was taken to hospital and died later. A shotgun was recovered from the vehicle.
Her Majesty’s Coroner visited the scene and is investigating the incident.
Comments
John 2 hours, 23 minutes ago
Police have shot and killed four males in less than two weeks. These killings should be throughly investigated if only to recommend there needs to be some retraining of police officers. FOUR killings by police in such a short is really unacceptable. Let’s hope the police haven’t suddenly become trigger happy.
John 2 hours, 15 minutes ago
