Government Achieving Spending Targets

THE Deputy Prime Minister says the Government is hitting its targeted spending cuts, adding: "We seem to be on track".

K P Turnquest said: "We think that we are meeting our targets. We seem to be on track.

"We continue to be vigilant and manage carefully what we are doing."

The Minnis administration is seeking a 10 per cent across-the-board cut in government spending beyond the 2017-2018 Budget allocations.

Mr Turnquest added that the Government was also focused on other areas, such as real property tax. "I wouldn't say we are doing any new initiative. We have been for a while now working on some initiatives to modernise the systems, and we have the revenue enhancement project that encompasses real property tax to drive up collections, as well as to ensure we efficiently issue bills, assessments, reassessments and keep it current," he added.

Mr Turnquest said progress has been made in real property tax collections. "We have made progress. The success rate has been encouraging and we will continue to press forward in that regard," he added.