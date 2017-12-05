Dean Appointed As Ambassador To Republic Of Cuba

THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced the appointment of Brent Dean as The Bahamas’ ambassador to the Republic of Cuba.

Mr Dean is an accountant and has worked in this capacity at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC). He is a certified public accountant with the Georgia State Board of Accountancy and is a chartered accountant with the Bahamas Institute of Chartered Accountants (BICA).

Additionally, he holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce from the University of Windsor in Canada. Mr Dean has extensive experience in auditing, financial and strategic planning, financial data analysis and compliance.

He has founded and managed several companies in The Bahamas, and, internationally, he has briefly served as vice-president of the Caicos Brothers, a real estate development company based in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos.

Mr Dean is married to Angelica Dean, and they have two children.