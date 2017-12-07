Insolvency Association Focusing On Education

BAHAMIAN accountants and attorneys have teamed to form the Restructuring and Insolvency Specialists Association (Bahamas) (RISA Bahamas").

The Association has been formed as a professional body for persons practicing restructuring and insolvency in the Bahamas, with a key focus being professional education and training.

RISA (Bahamas) founding directors are Zelma Wilson of KPMG; Sophia Rolle-Kapousouzoglou of Lennox Paton; and Igal Wizman of Ernst & Young (pictured).

RISA Bahamas was ratified as a member association of the International Association of Restructuring, Insolvency & Bankruptcy Professionals (INSOL) on January 25, which is designed to promote the Bahamas' profile, reputation and capabilities in dealing with restructuring and insolvency matters.

INSOL is a worldwide federation of national associations for accountants and attorneys who specialise in corporate turnaround, restructuring and insolvency, and has over 10,000 members globally.

RISA Bahamas will hold an official launch event in early 2018, and hopes to join similar associations in neighboring countries such as Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands and the Cayman Islands.

It can be reached via https://www.risabahamas.com/ or e-mail risabahamas@gmail.com