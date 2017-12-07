Tourism Officials Brief Us Teams

SENIOR Ministry of Tourism officials met with their US and Canadian sales teams recently to outline 2018 business plans and priorities at a three-day seminar.

Joy Jibrilu, the Ministry's director-general (DG), led officials who met with personnel based in offices in New York, Atlanta, Florida, Houston and Toronto, Canada.

She said: "The tourism industry must be driven by initiative, innovation and creativity."

Other senior tourism executives at the seminar included deputy director-general, Ellison 'Tommy' Thompson, and Valery Brown-Alce, senior director for the US. Presenting on airlift market update and strategy was the Ministry of Tourism's general manager for airlift, Faye Cash.

As part of the three-day training programme, presentations were also made by Janet Cuffie-Sheppard, director of group sales for North America; Mia Lange, senior director of global communications; and Andre Miller, director of global communications, who provided an overview of the Ministry's global communications initiatives and social media programmes.