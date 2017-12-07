0

Tourism Officials Brief Us Teams

Thursday, December 7, 2017

SENIOR Ministry of Tourism officials met with their US and Canadian sales teams recently to outline 2018 business plans and priorities at a three-day seminar.

Joy Jibrilu, the Ministry's director-general (DG), led officials who met with personnel based in offices in New York, Atlanta, Florida, Houston and Toronto, Canada.

She said: "The tourism industry must be driven by initiative, innovation and creativity."

Other senior tourism executives at the seminar included deputy director-general, Ellison 'Tommy' Thompson, and Valery Brown-Alce, senior director for the US. Presenting on airlift market update and strategy was the Ministry of Tourism's general manager for airlift, Faye Cash.

As part of the three-day training programme, presentations were also made by Janet Cuffie-Sheppard, director of group sales for North America; Mia Lange, senior director of global communications; and Andre Miller, director of global communications, who provided an overview of the Ministry's global communications initiatives and social media programmes.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment