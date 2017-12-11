Bahamas Signs Three More Air Services Deals

THE Minister of Tourism and Aviation has signed the Bahamas on to three more Air Services Agreements (ASAs), bringing the total to 11.

Dionisio D’Aguilar, attending negotiations in Colombo, Sri Lanka, signed agreements with Qatar, Australia and Finland. The Bahamas other agreements were previously signed with the Netherlands (Curaçao), Singapore, Brazil, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Turkey and New Zealand.

The latest agreements were signed during the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) Air Services Negotiation event (ICAN 2017), where Mr D’Aguilar led a delegation comprising Sharon Brennen-Haylock, director-general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Captain Charles Beneby, director-general of the Bahamas Civil Aviation Authority; Juliea Brathwaite-Rolle, manager of safety oversight at the Bahamas Civil Aviation Authority; and Shane Miller, assistant director of legal affairs at the Office of the Attorney General.

ICAN provides states with a central meeting place to conduct air services negotiations or consultations. More than 141 states have participated in and benefited from ICAN at least once. The ninth Session of ICAN took place in the Bahamas, and the 11th session is to be held in Kenya in 2018.

The Bahamas also undertook negotiations with South Africa, the UK, Sri Lanka, Nigeria, Austria, thye Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Switzerland, Chile and Jordan, where Memoranda of Understanding were signed.

It is expected that full Air Service Agreements will soon be signed with those countries. Discussions also commenced with civil aviation representatives from Haiti. The Bahamas delegation also met with representatives of CASR.Co, a company that specializes in civil aviation software for regulators, which is developed to meet the needs of any aviation authority. It is a platform that brings benefits for all entities that interact in the aviation ecosystem.