Santa's Helpers Bringing A Smile

By Denise Maycock

SANTA’S Helpers founder Vickie Martell has brought smiles to the faces of many people on Grand Bahama and this year Reach Out Youth Organisation (ROYO) is recognising her for what she has done over the past four decades.

Dudley Seide, ROYO founder, last week presented Ms Martell with a plaque of appreciation at the Reach Out Community Centre and announced plans to honour the philanthropist at a celebration at their grounds on Saturday.

He is inviting people from throughout Grand Bahama to join them at the centre on Banyan Lane at 2pm to celebrate Ms Martell.

“We want to tell her we appreciate her,” said Mr Seide. “For the past 40 years, she has gone from East End to West End delivering toys for the kids around the inner city of Grand Bahama and we are asking the community to join us as we say thank you for her philanthropic work on this island.”

ROYO will also provide 1,000 hot meals, toys and shoes for needy children and families on Saturday. The Urban Renewal Band will also be performing.

Because of the lacklustre Grand Bahama economy, Mr Seide said they want to bring joy to kids and their families and offer them a delicious Christmas meal.

Ms Martell said that because the economy of Grand Bahama has not been able to recover from the hurricanes in 2004, 2005 and 2008 and recently as last year, many parents are unable to purchase Christmas presents for their children.

She has been delivering toys to children for Christmas the past 46 years.

“I don’t deserve all the credit for this; many people have helped us over the years since we got started 46 years ago. We did not have the money, so we appealed to people and there were lots of expatriates here then whose kids had excess toys left over for Christmas that had never been opened. And so that’s how it started, we gave the toys to children, and food packages too.

“When the economy goes down, the kids don’t understand that or why they don’t get anything for Christmas. So that’s why we continually do it; it gives me purpose to know that I brought smiles to children’s and parents’ faces,” she said.

Karen Wilson, of Jarol Investment, presented a $3,600 cheque to assist the organisation with Saturday’s event.