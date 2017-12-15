Etienne Named Big Ten Athlete Of The Week

UNIVERSITY of Indiana Hoosiers’ freshman Jyles Etienne was named the men’s field Big Ten Athlete of the Week after competing in the first collegiate meet of his career.

The Nassau, Bahamas native set a new Hoosier Open record in the high jump with a personal best mark of 2.21m or 7-feet, 3-inches, which earned him the No.2 spot in the country.

Competing in the Harry Gladstein Fieldhouse in Bloomington, Indiana, Etienne became the first Hoosier to be named the men’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week since Dylan Anderson in 2014.

While attending Stony Brook School in New York, Etienne represented the Bahamas at the CARIFTA Games this year where he soared to a bronze medal in his specialty.

He was also the 2016 New York State champion and the runner-up at the 2016 New Balance Outdoor Nationals, only to finish in fourth place this year.

Etienne and the Hoosiers will take a break for Christmas and return to action on January 6 when they compete in the Indiana vs Tennessee Duals in another home meet.