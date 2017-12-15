When Santa Claus Dabbed

FOR over 40 years, Santa has been visiting St Andrew's School at Christmas time where he receives gives from the students to give to those less fortunate boys and girls in the Bahamas.

Each year, students, parents, teachers, administrators and board members line the St Andrew's School parking lot in anticipation of Santa's arrival.

"Our students are always excited to see what method of transportation Santa will come in on as it is always top secret," said Tamika Cartwright, the school's director of development and public relations. "This year, students were thrilled to see Santa as he arrived on the back of a red and white striped Jet Ski, fitting the theme of Christmas. His grand entrances in previous years included a helicopter, fire truck, horse and carriage, golf cart, donkey cart, motorbike, speed boat, truck, garbage truck, cement mixer and a red convertible car."

Instead of Santa bringing gifts for the boys and girls at St Andrew's, students surprise Santa each year by giving him gifts for less fortunate children. Each year Santa collects hundreds of gifts from the students and this year was no exception, the school said. This year, gifts will be donated to the Bain and Grants Town community, the Elizabeth Estates Children's Home and to physically disabled and special needs children.

"An important part of the St Andrew's School philosophy is service learning where our students learn the importance of giving back to those in need and we are humbled to be able to spread the joy of Christmas to those in our community through giving," said Ms Cartwright.

St Andrew's School is an international baccalaureate school in eastern New Providence.