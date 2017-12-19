Standards Watchdog Eyes Expanded Out Island Reach

By NATARIO McKENZIE

Business Reporter

nmckenzie@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas’ standards watchdog yesterday said it was seeking to extend its reach beyond New Providence, while forging ahead with the roll-out of its certification services.

Dr Renae Ferguson-Bufford, the Bahamas Bureau of Standards and Quality’s (BBSQ) director, spoke as it hosted a one-day training session on the importance of accreditation and internal auditing. The session was sponsored by its Jamaican counterpart, the Jamaica National Agency for Accreditation (JANAAC).

Dr Ferguson-Bufford said the Bureau’s offering extends not only to products but services as well. “We are a country heavily involved in the services sector. When we talk about conformity assessment we have to look at it from a management systems perspective,” she said.

“We need to have checks and balances in all of our systems. We want to have more persons in the country qualified to do the checks and balances. We don’t always have to bring in international persons.”

Dr Bufford said the BBSQ aims to promote quality infrastructure in the Bahamas, a process which involves standards of metrology and conformity assessment. The latter involves testing, verification, certifications and accreditations.

Dr Bufford added: “We hope that by the new year 2018 we can bring in more inspectors, ensuring that we are not just verifying services in Nassau but the Family Islands as well. We want to make sure that we are building confidence and trust with all consumers.”

Sharonmae Shirley, JANAAC’s chief executive Officer (CEO, said accreditation was “absolutely” critical as it impacts trade, businesses and consumers.

“The accreditation-based conformity assessment system globally; that’s the way forward, and it is the way forward for the Bahamas,” she said.

She also underscored the importance of internal audits. “The internal audit component of our management systems is a critical function.”