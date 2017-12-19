Tender Process Begins For Long Island Water Supply

By AVA TURNQUEST

A MAJOR milestone for Long Island gets underway this week with the public tender exercise to expand potable water supply on the island, Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) Chairman and island MP Adrian Gibson (pictured) announced yesterday.

The tendering process will open at 10am on Thursday, he said, with works to commence by Spring 2018.

"For years as a Long Islander," Mr Gibson said, "we felt that we were left in the wilderness changing water fixtures every six months from grime. This is major for Long Island, it's a basic amenity that should have been afforded a long time ago. Water is more important than electricity... you need water. One of the cries of Long Island is being heard and addressed."

The corporation is presently executing a Water Supply Improvement Project funded by a $28.33m loan from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), with $13.3m coming from the government. The scheme funds two projects in New Providence and on six Family Islands, including Long Island.

The plans were unveiled at the Long Island Business Outlook last month.

"Phase I of the Long Island component included the delivery of two new water tankers, which were delivered earlier this year. Unfortunately, one tanker has sustained some damage and is presently in New Providence undergoing repair," said Mr Gibson.

"Phase II of the Long Island component includes the installation of 19 miles of new water mains to extend the existing Central Long Island System northward to Thompson Bay, just north of Salt Pond and southward to Lochabar, just south of Clarence Town. This time the capital will get water."

Water supply has been restored post-hurricane season throughout the islands, except Ragged Island, according to officials, who reiterated full supply could be restored in 90 days if issues and concerns are resolved.

"We're providing the critical supply of water free of charge," said Cyprian Gibson, assistant general manager of Family Island Operations. "Within 90 days we should complete full restoration provided that all the issues and concerns are resolved."

Works Minister Desmond Bannister told reporters last week the Minnis administration's proposed plan to restore hurricane-ravaged Ragged Island will cost tens of millions of dollars and currently involves the private sector along with international partners.

Yesterday, Mr Gibson continued: "It's just coordinating the works, the restoration with new approach that the government is taking. We anticipate within 90 days because the entire plant was damaged so we have a temporary plant there and so the whole works have to be replaced.

"From our standpoint, it's a new operation so we have private operator and they are replacing the entire plant, and then we agree a purchase agreement with them to buy it back from them. So it doesn't cost us any capital works but of course its reflected in the price of the water."