Ub Mingoes Earn 67-60 Victory Over Cougars To Split Series

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

AFTER letting game one slip out of their grasp, the University of the Bahamas Mingoes held on in game two to split their two-game series against the visiting Spring Arbor University Cougars.

Coming off a 84-76 loss on Monday at the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium, the Mingoes rallied on Tuesday to snatch a 29-25 halftime lead and they held on to secure a 67-60 win over the Cougars, who only played five players off their bench in the entire game.

"Today was more a confidence booster than anything," said UB's head coach Bacchus Rolle. "We needed to get a win. We needed to string together a few wins.

"We've been getting a win, getting a few losses, then string another win together. So it was a real confident booster for the team as we go into some workouts to prepare us to travel to Jacksonville in January to play."

After being held to just four points in the first half, Kemsy Sylvestre picked it up in the second half and ended up leading the Mingoes with 13 points, 13 rebounds and five assists.

Ramon Dames helped out with nine points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists, Justin Munroe had eight points, three rebounds, two assists and as many steals, Donovan Dean had eight points and Christoph McKenzie chipped in with seven points.

Down the stretch, Sylvestre canned a big three-pointer with one minute and four seconds on the clock to give UB a 63-58 lead and he sealed the win with a lay-up with 35.2 seconds left that extended their lead to 65-59. In what was a keenly contested game, Dames got a steal and scored on a fast break basket as he was fouled. He sunk the free throw and pushed UB's lead to 60-57 with 1:43 left in the game.

"Today we came out with a little more energy," he stated. "In the first game, I felt we could have done better on the defensive end. But today, coach told us just to be more aggressive on the defensive end and the offense will come to us."

When it counted the most down the stretch, Dames said they fought hard.

"The game was really close. Coach put some subs in," he pointed out. "I know we were pretty tired, but he just told us to keep fighting and we came out with the win."

Against Spring Arbor University, Rolle said they played a pretty good team. He only wished that he had big men like 6-feet, 11-inches junior center Kyle Bartholomew or 6-8 senior forward Zach Mendendorp, he's convinced the Mingoes would be solid as a rock.

Mendendorp, who pumped in a side high 26 points in game one for the Cougars, didn't suit up in game two. Instead, Bartholomew came up with 11 points and 17 rebounds.

AJ Crawford, however, led their attack with a game high 20 points, shooting 5-for-10 from the field and he made a living from the free throw line, connecting on 10 for 13.

Connor Cottingham contributed 16 points with 18 rebounds; Jameson Pavelka had seven points and five rebounds and Connor Pelham added six points and 18 rebounds.

SAU's head coach Ryan Cottingham said the goal was to run the younger guys to give them the exposure and despite the fact that they fell short, hev was still pleased with their effort.

"The Mingoes were just too good and too deep against us today," he said. "They made some shots when they needed too and they competed hard. They are well coached, nothing but respect for those guys."

Cottingham said it was a phenomenal trip and they enjoyed every aspect of it and are looking forward to making a return in the future.

For the Cougars, Pelman said they gave it their best shot.

"I think we came out and played hard," he said. "We couldn't finish in crunch time, but other than that, we crashed the boards and ran the floor."

As for the trip, Pelman said it's one that they won't forget anything soon.

"It was real fun, a different environment," he insisted. "Coming from the city, it was different seeing all of the stuff, including the driving. It was some crazy stuff."

Pelman said it was good to visit Atlantis and eating in the buffet restaurant. But with one more day left, he's looking forward to continuing to interact with the Bahamian people.