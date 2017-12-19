Davis: Plp Didn’T Sign Off Dillet Project

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

WORK on the multi-million-dollar project to renovate the Stephen Dillet Primary School did not start under the former Christie administration, but in the first few months of the new Free National Movement (FNM) government, according to a tender report obtained by The Tribune.

The documents appear to contradict previous statements by Works Minister Desmond Bannister, who asked when the project started, told The Tribune last week: “They started it under the PLP regime. (It) started when the PLP was in power. They obviously were working on it and we were not aware of it. We came to power and met all of this going on and we had to deal with the individuals who were involved.”

Official Opposition Leader Philip Davis has accused Mr Bannister of twice misleading the public on the issue, and yesterday vowed to refer the matter to the Public Accounts Committee for review.

Terming Mr Bannister’s statements a “breach of public trust,” Mr Davis challenged Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis to provide a full report on the controversy he dubbed the “Stephen Dillet Scandal”.

“For the record, there is nothing inherently wrong with no bid contracts. Notwithstanding the protocols set out for the awarding of contracts under the Financial Administration and Audit Act, the exigencies attendant to an award may permit departure,” Mr Davis said. “While in government, we awarded contracts without engaging the tender process for a myriad of sound reasons.

“Notwithstanding, the FNM, while in opposition and in government – especially during the budget debate for this fiscal year – broadsided us continually on the award of contracts without public tender. The PLP is aggrieved generally by the hypocrisy of the minister and more particularly by the fact that he has told two rank untruths.

“It is also unconscionable that the minister of works now blames public officers for this gaffe,” he added.

The tender report for proposed renovation and canopy extension to Stephen Dillet, which recommended a $4,566,845.10 contract be awarded to Mal Jack Construction Company, is dated July 16.

Included in the tender report is a copy of a memo from the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology to the Ministry of Works dated November 4, 2016, when the Christie administration was in office.

The 2016 memo indicates a request was made by administration at Stephen Dillet for “among other things, restroom facilities for staff.”

However, no further communication on the matter is documented until a memo on July 11, in which the Ministry of Education advises the Ministry of Works that the school’s request for interior reconfiguration was agreed to as per the architectural drawings presented.

The tender report states this decision was made due to the short time constraint during summer months and the volume of works to be executed.

It also notes that work had commenced without the authority of a contract, suggesting the project proceed to Cabinet for approval.

The July 11 memo read: “With the narrow window that is available before the reopening of school, the Ministry of Education is hereby directing your ministry to negotiate with Jack Andrews of Mal Jack Construction Company for the proposed reconfiguration at the school.”

The Ministry of Education, according to the memo, also granted approval for the contracting of three companies for consultancies: quantity surveyor, John Michael Clarke (Veritas Consultants Limited); mechanical & electrical, Dereck King (Grand Bahama Engineering and Procurement Company); and structure, Adrian Rollins and Associates Engineering Company.

Another Ministry of Education memo dated July 11, states Minister Jeff Lloyd conducted a site visit the previous day and recommended several changes to the scope of works to reduce the construction cost.

Supplementary documentation indicates work had already commenced on the project by late June.

A report from consultant Veritas documented a site visit on June 27, with GB Engineering reporting site visits with Veritas and Mal Jack on July 8-11.

Controversy over works at the school was stoked by former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Bradley Roberts, who claimed the contract to renovate the school was awarded to Mal Jack Construction without a proper public tendering process.

The Free National Movement (FNM), in the lead-up to the May general election and since then, has vowed to be transparent about contract awards and has committed to ensuring tendering process takes place for them.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Finance launched its digital platform for the E-Tendering and Supplier Registry System.

Yesterday, Mr Davis questioned whether there was a disconnect between Cabinet ministers of education and works.

He pointed to a statement from Mr Lloyd reported by The Tribune in May, when the education minister announced the Ministry of Education is “looking to establish a cohort of construction and maintenance personnel to carry out repairs and construction independent of the Ministry of Works.”

Mr Davis said: “I am satisfied that construction (demolition works) commenced on June 1, 2017, based on information that has come to me. We also know that the prime minister regularly inspected this project, so it is his administration that must answer for any irregularities here.”

Mr Bannister did not respond to requests by The Tribune yesterday for comment.

However last week he said the Minnis administration brought the matter to Cabinet when it realised the project began without ministerial approval under the former Christie administration.

He said the public servants responsible have been held accountable.