Fnm Chairman Applauds Exchange Control Relaxation

By Khrisna Russell

FREE National Movement Chairman Carl Culmer lauded the Minnis administration’s recently announced relaxation of exchange controls on capital and current trade account transactions for its benefits to students studying abroad.

The move, Mr Culmer said, will make it more affordable for Bahamian families with children attending college or university outside of the country by passing on savings of five to 10 per cent when money is sent in foreign currency to students.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said the relaxation would allow Bahamian owned businesses to maintain operating deposit accounts up to $100,000 in foreign currency at domestic commercial banks without penalty.

These changes are expected to come into effect as of February 1 next year, the prime minister said during a press conference at his West Bay Street office.

Mr Culmer said in a press statement on Thursday afternoon: “The new initiative that the Prime Minister announced will save these families five to ten per cent, eliminating another cost they are forced to pay while their children are at college preparing themselves to compete in the global economy.

“This is yet another step the FNM government is taking to provide more opportunities to all Bahamians that will directly benefit them and their families. This government is focused on making it easier and more cost efficient for businesses to operate, which will lead to higher paying jobs with long-term job security in The Bahamas, befitting everyone. We want Bahamian students studying abroad to have additional reasons to return home to start a career and raise a family.”

He continued: “The FNM government has shown it is committed to ensuring that it gets the economy back on the right track and makes sure that it is working for the Bahamian people. While the economy is showing early signs of improvement the work continues to uplift the entire country.”

Dr Minnis on Tuesday also announced the buying and selling rates for the investment currency market (ICM) will be reduced from 12.5 per cent and 10 per cent respectively to five and two and a half per cent.

“If you have money abroad now you can bring that money back home, deposit it in Bahamian banks, banks here maintain that foreign currency that will have an impact on your foreign reserves, thus foreign reserves coming home,” Dr Minnis said when he was asked how the relaxation was expected to impact Bahamian businesses.

“What will also happen is Bahamians generally like to touch, feel and see their money. Their monies would now be under the jurisdiction and the legal profile of the Bahamian authority as opposed to foreign jurisdiction that you have no control of.

“Not only that, in terms of purchasing, you can purchase without having the bureaucracy of any delay in (the) Central Bank. You have the money available to you and you can utilise it.

“This is an initial step of liberalisation. We are going first with the business sector and we will look at the non-business sector. That’s what you call liberalisation, removing certain stages.”

Speaking to his administration’s commitment to helping small and medium-sized business, the prime minister said the government will make the legislative, regulatory and programmatic changes necessary.