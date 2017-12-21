Officials Discuss Bringing World Junior Judo Championships To Bahamas In October Next Year

BAHAMIAN officials met with Jose Rodriguez, director of the International Judo Federation (IJF), and Guillermo Ramirez, financier and president of the IJF Events company, to discuss bringing the World Junior Judo Championships to the Bahamas in October 2018.

The Bahamas was able to be shortlisted for the tournament as North Korea was changed as the host country due to the political situation. “We met with government officials from the Ministry of Sport and Tourism.

“We toured some hotel properties and were pleasantly surprised at the reception,” Rodriquez said.

“The Bahamas is an ideal country for an international sporting event.”

Other countries on the shortlist are Thailand and Columbia. The Bahamas Government has until January 11 to decide.

“These Judo Championships will impact us positively in many ways,” said Deacon D’Arcy Rahming, president of the Bahamas Judo Federation.

“Not only can we win at this level, no Bahamian could argue that the economics do not work.

“The IJF provides a turnkey solution and the return to the Bahamas in direct tax dollars, heads and beds and economic impact are many times the investment.

“I am confident that we will win the bid and I have had some very positive indications that the championships will be held here. The IJF is even guaranteeing 400 rooms up front and we expect this to be a minimum number,” Mr Rahming added.

The World Junior Championships have regularly attracted over 2,000 persons from 100 countries, including athletes, support staff, fans and family. It will be aired in 106 countries and is streamed live over the internet. Judo emerged during the Commonwealth Youth Games as a medal sport. It is widely practiced in the Bahamas in clubs and various schools.