Oldest Church Is Hit By Blaze

As of Wednesday, December 27, 2017

photo

St Matthew Anglican Church is pictured after its Baptistry section, which is located in the western tip of the parish, caught fire last week. Photo: Shawn Hanna/Tribune Staff

POLICE are investigating the cause of a fire which damaged portions of St Matthew’s Anglican Church on Shirley Street.

Two fire trucks were dispatched to the church on Saturday night after it was discovered the church was ablaze.

According to reports, the fire damaged portions of the church’s belfry and a stained-glass window. However, there was no major damage and a church service was held at the historic building on Sunday. It is unclear what caused the fire.

St Matthew’s is the oldest church building in The Bahamas, opening for service in July 1802.

