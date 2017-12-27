Oldest Church Is Hit By Blaze

POLICE are investigating the cause of a fire which damaged portions of St Matthew’s Anglican Church on Shirley Street.

Two fire trucks were dispatched to the church on Saturday night after it was discovered the church was ablaze.

According to reports, the fire damaged portions of the church’s belfry and a stained-glass window. However, there was no major damage and a church service was held at the historic building on Sunday. It is unclear what caused the fire.

St Matthew’s is the oldest church building in The Bahamas, opening for service in July 1802.