Roots Is Unofficial Winner Of Boxing Day Junkanoo Parade

The Roots Junkanoo group was declared the unofficial winner of the 2017 Boxing Day Junkanoo Parade.

The unofficial results were announced at Arawak Cay on Wednesday evening.

One Family came in second place, Saxons placed third while the Valley Boys placed fourth.

Genesis rounded out the top five of the A group category.

The Roots received 90.15 points and was the only group to score over 90.

