Buzzing For A New Career In Beekeeping

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THIRTY people are one step closer to becoming bee-keepers, having completed a two-day introductory bee-keeping workshop and are now preparing to move on to the advanced training segment of the Youth Apiary Programme.

State Minister for Grand Bahama Senator Kwasi Thompson recently commended the successful participants who will undergo 14 weeks of training, starting on January 2 at the Bahamas Agricultural Industrial Corporation (BAIC).

The Youth Apiary Programme is a partnership between the government, Bahamas Development Bank (BDB) and The Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA).

Mr Thompson met with some of the participants at the Office of the Prime Minister on Wednesday where he told “the future business owners” they are the first of such a programme that will expand a vital industry.

“I wish to extend congratulations to the 30 persons ... who have completed the introductory workshop which first exposed them to the honey production industry, as well as a rigorous interview process, and will now participate in hands-on training that will prepare them to create and sustain their own business,” he said.

“The best thing about this programme is that it does not just create jobs, it creates business owners.”

Participants in the programme will receive a weekly stipend from the government during their training, and successful graduates will be granted funding through the development bank for their business startup.

Mr Thompson said that the programme also requires that participants are assigned business mentors for one year who will give them advice and assist them through difficult decisions, and the business process to ensure their success.

He said the government remains dedicated to programmes such as the YAP that generates employment and provides training and skills that can be beneficial in the long-term.

Mr Thompson said the emphasis of such programmes is building entrepreneurs, not just creating jobs.

“The apiary programme is unique and valuable... and the step towards the expansion of an important industry. By training more persons to harvest food products we will decrease our country’s reliance on foreign imported food products,” he said.

He is optimistic participants will be able to supply the food stores, hotels and local markets in Grand Bahama.

“I encourage you to think on a bigger scale; think about supplying the entire Bahamas with your own special brand of honey. But don’t stop there, think about supplying the Caribbean, the US and the world.”

Mr Thompson said the participants’ honey could be sold to tourists in airports in the Bahamas, the US and Europe.

Shacara Lightbourne, acting country manager and national technical specialist at IICA, said the organisation is committed to supporting the successful participants in their journey.

She explained there are various avenues in generating income in addition to the bee-keeping, and said ICCA is looking at agri-tourism aspects.

“We have made linkages and partnerships with the University of Florida and the University of Georgia, and they are excited about helping with this programme. And you can look at putting on your first event in Grand Bahama to attract people to attend something called a Caribbean bee college.”

Marsha Moncur, assistant manager at BDB, said the bank would handle financing of the businesses with a maximum of $15,000 in funding for supplies, setting up the company, and purchasing equipment.

She said the new business owners would be provided a three-year mentorship after starting their businesses.

Leopold Wright and Teneil Capron, two of the 30 participants, completed the workshop and are excited to be a part of the programme.

“The workshop was really great; it was an eye-opening experience as we were able to go out and experience bees first hand,” said Mr Wright.

Ms Capron said: “The two-day experience was transforming and impacted me in so many ways I did not know was possible. I am passionate about bees.”