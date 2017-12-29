New Fear Of Oil Leak At Clifton Pier

THE Minnis administration is facing renewed pressure “to get to work” on remediation of major fuel leaks at Clifton Pier, the latest occurring as recently as December 17.

The incident came less than a month after Environment and Housing Minister Romauld Ferreira stressed, during a press conference, the government’s intention to create a long-term solution to address environmental concerns at Clifton.

The Marathon MP at the time explained his office was in the process of developing a restoration and remediation plan that would be “bid ready” for the Clifton Pier site in the not too distant future, contending the issue was considered a priority that was receiving attention at Cabinet level.

Reflecting on these claims yesterday, Sam Duncombe, founder of environment group ReEarth, accused the government of providing lip-service on a matter which needs urgent attention.

Admitting her concern over the ordeal had festered into frustration, Ms Duncombe questioned whether the government was clear on the role the environment plays in tourism and its overall value to the country’s economy.

“Are we serious? This is an issue that has to be dealt with same vigour and intensity we treat any major problem because this is the biggest,” she told The Tribune when contacted for comment on a photo of the latest incident.

“We can’t continue to put our heads in the sand as leaders and push the issue from one stop to the next. The facts are, Bahamians are eating fish from that area and tourists are swimming and diving there, that is cause enough to address it,” she said.

“We are literally killing ourselves and harming our visitors. I have to ask over and repeatedly, are we truly serious?

“If this problem isn’t a priority yet, it needs to be a priority now. We seem to be able to borrow money for everything under the sun, but we can’t find the nerve to borrow the money needed to fix this problem?

“Tourism is our number one industry and the environment plays a big role in that. We’ve had the opportunities over the last 20 years to become major players in our environment but have continued to opt out.

“The Minnis administration promised transparency and follow-through, where is it? This is a disgrace.”

The Tribune contacted several Cabinet ministers for insight into what their respective ministries were doing to help address this issue. Health Minister Duane Sands expressed concern over the ongoing issues at Clifton. He also said his ministry would monitor the matter closely.

Works Minister Desmond Bannister called the leaks a “serious issue.” He also said the government was looking to address the matter.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest said he was unaware of the latest fuel leak, adding he would raise the matter in Cabinet at its next meeting.

In addition to Mr Ferreira, Agriculture Minister Renward Wells and Transport Minister Frankie Campbell could not be reached for comment yesterday.

Leaks at Clifton Pier, an area where multiple operators offload fuel, have been an environmental concern for years.