Two Men Shot Dead In Freeport

TWO MEN have died and police have a suspect in custody after a shooting incident in the early hours of Wednesday in Freeport, Grand Bahama.

According to police reports, shortly before 1am, officers were called to the Logwood Road area where they discovered the bodies of two males with gunshot wounds at the Game Time Bar. EMS personnel were called but one of the men died on the scene and the other was transported to the Rand Memorial Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

A male resident of Grand Bahama is in police custody assisting with the investigation into this matter.

The killings take the total number of murders in 2017 in the country to 15, according to The Tribune's records. They are the first of the year in Grand Bahama.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have any information to call the Central Detective Unit Office at 350-3107 thru 12, 911/919 or your nearest police station.